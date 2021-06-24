Biloxi church serves around 300 in drive-through food giveaway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat - this is a scripture from the book of Matthew that one South Mississippi church is taking to heart.

St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Feeding the Gulf Coast event on Wednesday in Biloxi. The church served a total of roughly 300 residents.

An assembly line of cars drove up to the church doors, and volunteers loaded the vehicles with food.

Rev. Kordell S. Sims, Sr., says the pandemic has created a need for the church to actively lend a helping hand to the community.

“We got to still do ministry,” said Sims. “Ministry is not predicated on the pandemic. Kids have been at home most of the year. Parents can’t work like they want, so hours are cut back. We just want to be a light to help them.”

The church also has a food pantry available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 - 2 p.m. for Biloxi residents.

