WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Biloxi church serves around 300 in drive-through food giveaway

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat - this is a scripture from the book of Matthew that one South Mississippi church is taking to heart.

St. Paul United Methodist Church held a Feeding the Gulf Coast event on Wednesday in Biloxi. The church served a total of roughly 300 residents.

An assembly line of cars drove up to the church doors, and volunteers loaded the vehicles with food.

Rev. Kordell S. Sims, Sr., says the pandemic has created a need for the church to actively lend a helping hand to the community.

“We got to still do ministry,” said Sims. “Ministry is not predicated on the pandemic. Kids have been at home most of the year. Parents can’t work like they want, so hours are cut back. We just want to be a light to help them.”

The church also has a food pantry available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 - 2 p.m. for Biloxi residents.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Coast murder suspect dies in jail; Another suspect remains on the run
Boil water advisory issued for Ocean Springs
City of Ocean Springs under boil water notice
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans
The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people’s freedom...
Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi’s ‘In God We Trust’ license plates

Latest News

Jazz Fest 2021 lineup
Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners
38 contestants from across the state are competiting for the crown.
Girls from across state preparing for Miss Hospitality competition
The legacy of Biloxi fallen police officer Robert McKeithen and Hancock fallen deputy Lt....
Saving a Hero’s Place honors fallen enforcement officers with chairs
The legacy of Biloxi fallen police officer Robert McKeithen and Hancock fallen deputy Lt....
Saving a Hero’s Place honors fallen enforcement officers with chairs