When it rains, it pours inside one Gulfport apartment complex, causing frustration

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When it rains, it pours inside Courthouse Square Apartments in Gulfport.

Squeezing the water out of his clothes has become routine for Aldarious Hardy whenever there’s a downpour. Hardy said water enters his two-bedroom apartment, creating a flood of problems.

“It comes in through here all over my stuff. I had to throw all my stuff away,” Hardy said.

Hardy said the water enters through his closet then flows out across his bedroom floor.

“From last night, shoes soaked,” Hardy said, moving wet shoes from underneath his bed.

Hardy said he’s been complaining to his landlord and even went as far as sealing cracks and corners himself. Hardy said he did that months ago to stop the water, but it didn’t help.

“I was telling him about the flooding last night, and his response to me was he’s sleeping and he said my office is only open 9 to 5,” Hardy said. “I’m like problems don’t just happen 9 to 5.”

We reached out to the landlord, who said he was out of town and unable to speak on camera.

Hardy’s landlord did say Hardy owes him around $1,215 in late rent fees. The landlord said he has even sent crews out to find what’s causing the problem.

Hardy admitted to being behind on rent and said he refuses to pay when his belongings are getting soaked almost every time it rains, eventually creating mold.

“I didn’t say anything to him at first because I felt like being behind in rent, I’m not going to complain because you’re not even trying to put me out so you’re helping me,” Hardy said.

Hardy said he pays $700 in rent and believes it’s not fair to continue to pay and live in conditions like this.

Hardy walked through his apartment expressing other problems inside, like brown water leaking into his kitchen every time tenants above him wash clothes.

“Here is just water sitting up and leaking through here,” Hardy said.

Hardy said he is now pushing the issue because he has three children that come to stay.

Hardy said he does have renters insurance and plans to follow through with hopes to get some of his belongings replaced.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.