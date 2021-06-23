Wednesday’s Forecast

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain is possible at any point today but, the best rain chances and the heaviest rains are expected to be in the afternoon and evening. Flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out because the ground is already so soaked and saturated. Make sure you have our First Alert Weather App so you can be instantly notified of any flash flood warnings should they be issued. High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tropics are mainly quiet other than a wave out in the Atlantic with a low chance to develop. No credible/direct local tropical threats for the next five days.