WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Vaccinated, unvaccinated blood not separated at donor sites. Does that matter?

Vaccinated, unvaccinated blood not separated at donor sites. Does that matter?
Vaccinated, unvaccinated blood not separated at donor sites. Does that matter?(Pixabay)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The blood of those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is not separated from the blood given by those who are not vaccinated at blood donation sites.

This confirmed by Merle Eldridge at Mississippi Blood Services who says that, currently, there are no FDA regulations regarding COVID vaccines and blood donation.

“We must follow all FDA guidance and there is none that pertains to separating blood donations,” she wrote.

But does this matter? According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, it does not.

The State Health Officer said that an unvaccinated person who receives the blood of a vaccinated person would not be considered vaccinated.

Dobbs said that the unvaccinated person might receive a small amount of antibodies, but not the vaccine per-se.

“But, no, there wouldn’t be enough in there to be effective,” Dobbs stated, explaining that most antibodies lie in the plasma, which, Dobbs said, is not reusable for treating COVID.

“Even if you had a blood transfusion and you’re wondering if you might have some immune protection, you really wouldn’t,” he said. “There’s no theoretical way to think that you’d have any sufficient immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The night of Jan. 31, 2020, began with friends and family coming together to celebrate a...
Man shot by Gulfport officer was unarmed, driving less than 5mph, say witnesses
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Coast murder suspect dies in jail; Another suspect remains on the run
Boil water advisory issued for Ocean Springs
City of Ocean Springs under boil water notice
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans
The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people’s freedom...
Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi’s ‘In God We Trust’ license plates

Latest News

In an effort to better help people with mental illness who find themselves in the Jackson...
Legal processes for mental health cases being re-evaluated in Jackson County
A boil water notice for the entire city of Ocean Springs remains in effect as of Thursday...
Citywide boil water notice causing some difficulties for Ocean Springs businesses
Thursday's Forecast
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
38 contestants from across the state are competiting for the crown.
Girls from across state preparing for Miss Hospitality competition
Warm and humid tonight
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast