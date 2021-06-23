Tuition-free coding and cybersecuirty program coming to Biloxi this fall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new training facility for those interested in software development and cybersecurity training is coming to Biloxi, and the program is free for those interested.

The Mississippi Coding Academies is partnering with the University of Southern Mississippi and the City of Biloxi to create a facility to prepare students for entry-level cybersecurity industry certification through an 11-month program.

“We’re excited to get this off the ground in 2021,” said Sarah Lee, director of USM’s School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering. “We’ve got a great learning space with the help of the city of Biloxi, our instructors are in place, and we’re ready to welcome our first class of coders this summer.”

Coders at the Biloxi campus will learn from the full-stack coding curriculum employed at other MCA campuses, with one addition. Lee said they plan to add a cybersecurity module to prepare coders to successfully complete a CompTIA Security+ certification.

U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo said that recent examples of cyber-hacking illustrate the importance of a facility like the one planned in Biloxi.

“I am pleased to hear that the City of Biloxi will soon be home to a brand-new training facility that will offer computing, coding, and cybersecurity training for Mississippians,” said Palazzo. “This facility is a great opportunity for the servicemen and women of South Mississippi to learn a skill set that is valuable to employers as they transition into civilian life. By taking advantage of the courses that this partnership between the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi Coding Academies will offer, our veterans can continue protecting our nation by honing crucial digital security skills.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the industry will experience job growth of 31 percent between 2019 and 2029, indicating a much faster rate than most other industries will see.

“As the cyber threat vector grows, there will be increasing demand for computer programmers who possess knowledge, skills, and abilities in digital security,” she said. “There are more job opportunities than there are college graduates to fill them. More and more entry-level tech jobs are requiring an industry certification as an alternative to a college degree.”

The facility is planned for downtown Biloxi, and with the proximity to technology-oriented employers such as the Stennis Space Center, the Roger Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise, and Kessler Air Force Base, the Biloxi campus is well-positioned to take advantage of some exceptional resources.

“With so many new employment and career opportunities in today’s workforce it is crucial to make sure teenagers are aware of what options and opportunities are available to them as they graduate high school,” said Bobby Gillon, director of marketing for The District of Howard Avenue. “In Biloxi, Mississippi Coding Academies is actively working with local companies to understand the necessary skills needed, and developing a curriculum that provides the training, education, and mentorship needed to fill those jobs.”

To apply, you don’t have to have prior coding experience, although interest in math, gaming, and problem-solving is encouraged, as is a willingness to commit to the 11-month program. Applications for the new center, scheduled to launch in early August, are currently being accepted at www.mscoding.org.

