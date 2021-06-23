Wolf River resident happy logjam broke loose, flood waters receding

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Logjams are common whenever the Wolf River floods, and this week numerous dead trees and shrubs backed up one area of the river. It even caused more issues for those already dealing with floodwaters.

Karl Levine is used to the sound of floodwaters rushing through and under his Wolf River compound and the 800 feet of walkway he uses to get to dry land whenever the water gets high.

“I’ve been through approximately 40-60 floods. We’ve been here since 1989, and yea, it doesn’t scare us,” Levine said.

On Tuesday, he said the sound of the water was stifled by a logjam jam on the river near his house.

“Finally a big log came by and that made it hang everything up,” he said. “All the way across, probably 60 feet wide and maybe 150 feet long. Everything from ice chests, to rafts, to wood. Everything was in it.”

He’s lived here since 1989 & says he’s built up his property for these type of events. He also says the Wolf has flooded 5 times in the last 4 months. pic.twitter.com/PytJMMRVMa — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 23, 2021

On Wednesday, only a few logs were still in place as the receding floodwaters caused the jam to break loose.

“I never really was scared,” Levine added, “It just diverted the water a different way, that’s all. Water will seek its own level.”

That’s why he built his house and made his property adapt to whatever the Wolf decides to do, and lately the river has been overtopping its banks.

Floodwaters from the Wolf River are once again covering Karl Levine‘s property. Yesterday he says a huge log jam backed up the floodwaters for a little while but since the water is receding, the logs broke away and the river is flowing again. pic.twitter.com/vitSUJ9Q4b — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 23, 2021

“This is our fifth flood in the last four months,” he said, “and it takes approximately, per flood, 40 hours to clean up. This one’s gonna take about 80.”

After being in flood since Saturday, the Wolf River is forecasted to fall below flood stage unless more heavy rain falls in South Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.