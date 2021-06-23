WLOX Careers
Scattered showers and storms possible

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms today. A few may produce heavy downpours, which could cause localized flooding. Everyone will be feeling the heat and humidity today. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will decrease tonight. It will stay warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. We’ll have more hit or miss showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s. Over the next week, we are looking at our typical summer weather. Highs will stay in the upper 80s, and each day will feature a chance for a few showers and storms.

In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast. There is a disturbance in the Western Atlantic that has a very low chance for development, but it is not a concern for South Mississippi at this time.

