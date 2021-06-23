Popp’s Ferry Bridge to close Thursday morning

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morning and noon commuters will need to plan a new route around Popp’s Ferry Road on Thursday.

The Popp’s Ferry bridge will be closed on Thursday, June 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. for emergency repairs.

Popp’s Ferry Bridge previously malfunctioned on Friday, June 4, after the bridge was raised to let a boat pass. City officials said the bridge was not locking properly. It was reopened about 90 minutes later.

Police will have Detour signs posted in the area.

