MS Sen. Wicker speaks out on 30-year Navy Ship Building Plan

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What are the Navy’s financial needs for 2022?

That is what Sen. Roger Wicker wanted to know at the Senate Armed Services Committee. On Tuesday, the Mississippi Senator questioned Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger about the Department of the Navy’s financial status in the 2022 fiscal year.

During the meeting, Wicker expressed disapproval on the 30-year shipbuilding contract released last week that only calls for 16 - 19 landing platforms/docks to be built. Both Berger and Lt Gen. Eric Smith showed support for a joint Navy-Marine Corps study that called for 31 traditional amphibious ships, including 21 LSD-LPDs.

“It seems to me that the Office of the Secretary of Defense has some bureaucrats that are taking over the Pentagon’s requirements and putting armchair opinions on warfare above of the men and women, like you, with decades of experience in uniform,” Wicker said.

Wicker claims that if the Navy moves forward with this contract, the Navy would have only 15 LPDs, falling short of the 21 LPD requirements recommended by experts.

Wicker also said that the OSD could save taxpayers over $700 million if they use the amphibious ship authority provided in the National Defense Authorization Act section 124 to procure two more LPDS to fill in the gaps.

“The regretful answer that was given today was ‘sure hard not to make that decision to have to do this multiple ship procurement, but we just couldn’t afford it,’” said Wicker. “The fact is we couldn’t afford it because somebody in the office of management and budget sent word to the Pentagon that they were not going to give you enough money.”

Wicker voiced his support for reversing the decision and encouraged his colleges on the committee to do the same.

“We have an obligation under the constitution to defend the United States of America and provide the numbers and finances to do that,” said Wicker. “I totally agree with those on both sides of the diocese that this is a crying need that we have to meet.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.