Mississippi State rallies for epic win over Virginia

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - Trailing 4-0 with no hits in the eighth inning proved to be no problem at all for Mississippi State, as it rallied for a 6-5 thrilling win over Virginia.

Kellum Clark launched a 2-run home run, the Bulldogs’ first hit of the night, to cut the deficit in half, before Tanner Allen put them in the lead for good with a three-run shot of his own.

Mississippi State will play the winner of Virginia and Texas on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.