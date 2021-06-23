WLOX Careers
Mississippi State rallies for epic win over Virginia

No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied in the 8th inning to defeat Virginia, 6-5, Tuesday night...
No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied in the 8th inning to defeat Virginia, 6-5, Tuesday night in a winner’s bracket game at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo Courtesy: NCAA)(WHSV/NCAA)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - Trailing 4-0 with no hits in the eighth inning proved to be no problem at all for Mississippi State, as it rallied for a 6-5 thrilling win over Virginia.

Kellum Clark launched a 2-run home run, the Bulldogs’ first hit of the night, to cut the deficit in half, before Tanner Allen put them in the lead for good with a three-run shot of his own.

Mississippi State will play the winner of Virginia and Texas on Friday night.

