Miss. healthcare organization announces data breach affecting patient information

File image(Gray Media)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A healthcare organization in Mississippi said it’s the latest victim of a data breach.

Mississippi Center for Advanced Medicine (MCAM) announced Wednesday that a data breach affected its internal server and may have included access to the health information of some patients.

MCAM is a healthcare organization that integrates subspecialty medical care, clinical pharmacy services, and care coordination for patients with pediatric, congenital, and maternal-fetal disorders, according to its website.

The organization said it was the victim of a ransomware demand in December of 2020.

MCAM said it hired an information technology consulting company to find out if a breach had occurred, and if so, the identity of the files that may have been accessed by it.

In April, the IT company told MCAM the data breach affected an internal server containing documents about its programs, services, and some personal patient information.

They believe the information may include all or some of the following:

  • Certain names
  • Email addresses
  • Phone numbers
  • Home addresses
  • Dates of birth
  • Social Security numbers
  • Information to process insurance claims
  • Prescription information such as prescription number
  • Prescribing doctor
  • Medication names and dates
  • Medical history, as well as certain clinical services, such as whether an influenza test was ordered

MCAM says electronic health record information was not compromised, and no credit or debit card information or other financial information was impacted.

Since the incident, the organization said it has instituted additional security measures and they’re contacting all patients affected by the breach.

MCAM also encourages all patient families to monitor personal information, immediately report any fraudulent activity and avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails.

