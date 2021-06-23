Man arrested after Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after a shooting in Pascagoula.

Samuel Mitchell, 31, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault.

Around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received calls of shots fired near Fulton Avenue and then at the intersection of Market Street and Jackson Avenue.

Police say the suspect of both incidents went to a residence on Fulton Avenue waving a gun at the homeowner. The homeowner shot their gun, hitting the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Mitchell, then shot at a truck on Market Street, hitting the driver, who was taken to a hospital in Mobile for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell then fled Pascagoula and drove to Moss Point, police said, where there was at least one more incident of the suspecting waving a gun at someone.

Authorities said Mitchell abandoned his car and fled on foot, but was eventually taken into police custody.

Police said they do not believe there is a connection between Mitchell and the victims.

Police said more charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

