WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hinds County Democrats call on GOP to support ‘full equality’ for LGBTQ+ community

((Source: Associated Press))
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee is encouraging all Mississippians to join in the celebration of Pride Month and is calling on state Republican leaders to advance LGBTQ+ rights in the state.

“Pride Month allows us to recognize the simple truth that each of us deserves to be recognized for who we are and that our citizens are treated with dignity, kindness, and respect,” said committee chair Jacqueline Amos. “The HCDEC stands with our friends, neighbors, and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community in pursuit of full equality.”

Amos goes on to say that the state’s leaders, including Gov. Tate Reeves and U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, should “act in good faith” to advance anti-discriminatory bills to protect LGBTQ+ Missippians at home, school, and work.

On June 1, President Joe Biden signed a formal proclamation declaring June 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“Mississippi Democrats have stood ready to act for years,” she said. “It’s time for Mississippi Republicans to work with us.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Moss Point murder suspect dies in New Orleans jail; Another suspect remains on the run
State Auditor Shad White
$117 million in improper unemployment payments made during early months of COVID, audit finds
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans
The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people’s freedom...
Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi’s ‘In God We Trust’ license plates

Latest News

The Popp’s Ferry Bridge will be closed on Thursday, June 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. for...
Popp’s Ferry Bridge to close Thursday morning
Denham Springs, Tiki Tubing leaves man with a bacterial infection.
Tubing down Amite River leaves man with bacterial infection
JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins is wanted for murder in the May 27 shooting death of a Moss Point man.
Moss Point murder suspect dies in New Orleans jail; Another suspect remains on the run
Despite the rain falling on Tuesday, many families were hard at work, trying to pick up the...
Cleanup efforts continue in the Kiln following flooding from TS Claudette