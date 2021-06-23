Hinds County Democrats call on GOP to support ‘full equality’ for LGBTQ+ community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee is encouraging all Mississippians to join in the celebration of Pride Month and is calling on state Republican leaders to advance LGBTQ+ rights in the state.

“Pride Month allows us to recognize the simple truth that each of us deserves to be recognized for who we are and that our citizens are treated with dignity, kindness, and respect,” said committee chair Jacqueline Amos. “The HCDEC stands with our friends, neighbors, and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community in pursuit of full equality.”

Amos goes on to say that the state’s leaders, including Gov. Tate Reeves and U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, should “act in good faith” to advance anti-discriminatory bills to protect LGBTQ+ Missippians at home, school, and work.

On June 1, President Joe Biden signed a formal proclamation declaring June 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“Mississippi Democrats have stood ready to act for years,” she said. “It’s time for Mississippi Republicans to work with us.”

