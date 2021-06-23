WLOX Careers
Ethan Small promoted to Triple-A Nashville

Ethan Small was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
By Garrett Greene
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (Shuckers) - LHP Ethan Small has been promoted from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday. The Brewers’ #4 prospect earns his first promotion to the Triple-A level.

Over eight outings, Small went 2-2 with a 1.97 ERA in Biloxi. The southpaw racked up 67 strikeouts in just 41.1 innings and held opponents to a .184 batting average. His 67 punchouts lead the Double-A South and he ranks fourth in ERA and batting average against and fifth in innings pitched.

Small’s first outing at MGM Park was historic as the lefty tossed five hitless innings, part of a combined no-hitter for the Shuckers on May 15 against the Mississippi Braves. The former Mississippi State ace kicked into another gear in June, recording a 0.37 ERA over four starts while striking out 40 batters in just 24.1 innings. He recorded double-digit strikeouts on two occasions in the month, including a 12-strikeout performance against the Mississippi Braves on June 12. In his final outing with the Shuckers on June 8 against Rocket City, Small hurled a career-high seven scoreless innings against the Trash Pandas, allowing just three hits while striking out nine.

Even in his brief stint, Small etched his name into the history books with the Shuckers, recording a 19.2 innings scoreless streak, tied for the sixth longest scoreless streak in franchise history. His 12 strikeouts on June 12 also tied the Shuckers franchise record for most strikeouts in a game.

