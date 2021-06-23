City of Ocean Springs under boil water notice

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs is under a boil water notice as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Department of Health has issued a boil water alert for all customers who receive their drinking water from the city of Ocean Springs. This affects approximately 17,600 customers who live in Jackson County.

Water samples taken by a third party were tested by the Mississippi Department of Health and showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

E. coli could cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, according to the CDC. They may also pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Mayor Shea Dobson said that while the first sample came up contaminated, the city has submitted additional water samples to MSDH that came back clean. The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

“Per state regulations, when we have a sample that does not pass we have to issue a boil water notice,” Dobson said. “Since then all the samples have come back clear. I don’t believe it will be an issue.”

Citizens are encouraged to follow the MSDH guidelines just in case, such as the following:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory. Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system. Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria. Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days. Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers. Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed. Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water. Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution will last at least 48 hours, and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

WLOX has reached out to Ocean Springs Public Works for more details, and we will update this report when more information is provided.

