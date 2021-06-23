City council unanimously approves Gulfport firefighter raises

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In an effort to give Mississippi’s second-largest city a more competitive fire department, the Gulfport City Council unanimously approved to raise firefighters’ pay.

“To have the unanimous support of the council means a lot, not only to me but to the men and women with the Gulfport Fire Department,” Chief Mike Beyerstedt said. “I know it’s a big ask for them and I’m just happy that we had unanimous support from the city council.”

The increase bumps up the department from one of the lowest paying ones on the Coast to one of the top ones - tying with D’Iberville but not surpassing Biloxi.

“It was kind of eye-opening for us to realize that we kind of fallen behind in that area,” Beyerstedt said.

According to the chief, the measure allows for a 6% overall raise with different positions getting anywhere between a 1% raise to a 10% raise.

“It’s just bringing us up to par with what other cities are paying,” Beyerstedt said. “Now, I think we as a city and community are showing (firefighters) how much we appreciate their dedication.”

The raise will impact the 145 people employed with the department toward the end of July. Officials said it will be funded in the future from increasing revenue that the city hopes will come as Gulfport becomes larger. If the revenue does not grow as expected, Beyerstedt said the funds will come from American Rescue Act money.

With raises secure for the near future, Beyerstedt hopes it helps retain veteran firefighters while also filling the department’s 20 vacancies. Along with having booths at job fairs and advertisements, officials hope continuing monthly entrance testing will entice more people to join the team.

“We will continue to do that so that we attract the best and the brightest and bring those folks on board,” Beyerstedt said. “We look forward to it.”

For more information about vacancies, visit the Gulfport Fire Department’s Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.