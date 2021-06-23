City of Biloxi: Work on Historic Saenger Theatre delayed, but ongoing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, work continues on the shuttered Saenger Theatre. In March of this year, the historic Saenger Theater in Biloxi, what many consider to be the gem of the Gulf Coast, celebrated a milestone: three full years with the doors closed and no performances.

City officials insist that despite nearly 40 days of delays due to weather, progress is being made.

“Currently, a recent change order has been put in for work to be done on the west facade,” said City of Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist Cecelia Dobbs Walton. “We’re looking at the doors and the awning and work to be done there. The re-pointing of the bricks has been completed, but a recent assessment shows that there’s still a little bit of seepage. So, a recent change order has come through for contractors to put vents on the interior walls to help with that seepage.”

With the roof repairs, HVAC replacement and fly tower work complete, Dobbs Walton said that contractors have started on repairs to the green room.

“Painting has been done to the green room, some ceiling work, and updating to the fire systems in the green room,” she said.

With much of the work on the Saenger now focused on the interior, Dobbs Walton said that city officials continue to search for additional avenues of funding in an effort to bring the theatre back to its original luster.

“Mayor Gilich has gone to the state capitol, and I know that other departments continue to ask for grants and funding to do more of this work,” Dobbs Walton said. “Again, this is a historic building, so there is a process.”

With estimates still coming in on additional repairs not included in the original order, city officials tell us that there is still no timetable for reopening.

