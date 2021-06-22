Wet week so far. Wet again today.

It has been a wet start to the week! Some areas saw three to seven inches of rainfall yesterday. Keep the rain gear handy it looks wet again today. Flooding rainfall remains possible. We are under a Flash Flood Watch. With saturated soils from recent rain, any additional thunderstorms with efficient rainfall rates could lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Tropics are mainly quiet other than a wave out in the Atlantic with a low chance to develop. No credible/direct local threats for the next five days.