Third suspect identified in Moss Point fatal shooting

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been identified in connection to a fatal Moss Point shooting.

Nekila Michelle Davis, also known as Moonpie, is wanted on a charge of homicide in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Devonte Carson. Davis was originally considered a person of interest connected to the case.

Warrants were initially issued for Anthony Rashawn Hunt and JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins in the shooting death. Hunt has since been arrested after a four-hour standoff with police in New Orleans.

Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Moss Point. (Moss Point Police Department)

There’s no update on Jenkins, who is still on the run. Davis and Jenkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this case that could help investigators, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 and ask for Detective Kim Snowden. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling 877-787-5898.

