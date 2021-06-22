WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Third suspect identified in Moss Point fatal shooting

Nekila Michelle Davis aka Moonpie is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting.
Nekila Michelle Davis aka Moonpie is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting.(Moss Point Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been identified in connection to a fatal Moss Point shooting.

Nekila Michelle Davis, also known as Moonpie, is wanted on a charge of homicide in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Devonte Carson. Davis was originally considered a person of interest connected to the case.

Warrants were initially issued for Anthony Rashawn Hunt and JaMichael Jacquiz Jenkins in the shooting death. Hunt has since been arrested after a four-hour standoff with police in New Orleans.

Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in...
Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Moss Point.(Moss Point Police Department)

There’s no update on Jenkins, who is still on the run. Davis and Jenkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this case that could help investigators, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 and ask for Detective Kim Snowden. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes
Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette

Latest News

A tree limb lies in the front yard of a home in Pascagoula.
Jackson County picking up the pieces after Tropical Storm Claudette
Only a handful of roads remain closed across South Mississippi as road crews work to fix damages.
Harrison County crews work to assess road closures from Claudette flooding
PHOTO: Officials Close Investigation Into 1964 'Mississippi Burning' Killings. From left,...
‘Mississippi Burning’ case files now open to the public
Across the coast, up to a hundred homes saw damage from Tropical Storm Claudette. Chancelor...
Jackson County residents clean up from TS Claudette