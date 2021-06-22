WLOX Careers
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released in the fatal drive-by shooting that police say was started by an argument over a pair of Jordans.

Police have identified a second suspect involved in the case.

Keshaun Jaray Smith, 17, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact. According to court documents, Smith provided Cassius Hanzy with the gun, was with him during the shooting, and later disposed of the gun used in the crime.

More details have also emerged as to what happened the night of June 12 leading up to the shooting death.

Officers responded to the area of 100 29th Street in Gulfport just after 11 p.m. to the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Caleb Aiden Mosely suffering from a gunshot wound, according to documents. Officers assisted Mosely until an ambulance arrived on the scene.

According to the affidavit, officers spoke with a witness, who said he was outside with Mosely during the shooting. The witness said he saw a black Mercedes drive past the house with no headlights. He told officers the Mercedes turned around and slowed down in front of the house, and that he then saw Hanzy sitting in the driver’s seat and pointing a gun toward Mosely and himself. The witness said he saw Hanzy shoot the gun multiple times then heard Mosely scream “I’m hit!”

During the investigation, Detective Joe Prine discovered a second witness, who said Hanzy threatened her with a shotgun asking for Mosely’s location. She said Hanzy told her he knew where Mosely was and left in a black Mercedes. The witness told Prine minutes later, she found out about the shooting.

On June 13, around 12:36 a.m., Hanzy was arrested at Memorial Hospital while in possession of a black Mercedes. Hanzy was taken to the Gulfport Police Department. After he was read his Miranda rights, Hanzy said he did not commit the crime and didn’t know who shot Mosely.

At 4:56 a.m., Mosely died from his injuries.

On June 15, Hanzy was taken to the Gulfport Police Department for questioning. After being read his Miranda rights, Hanzy said he drove a black Mercedes to the scene to confront Mosely. Hanzy said he shot the gun twice from inside the vehicle toward Mosely.

Hanzy is held on a $1 million bond. Smith is held on a $500,00 bond.

