Mississippi’s Center for Violence Prevention to expand human trafficking program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Center for Violence Prevention will be having a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Tower renovation.

This event will be held on June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Community Room in Pearl City Hall.

“In 2017, the Center for Violence Prevention opened the Tower as a specialized shelter and emergency response programs for victims of human trafficking,” stated Sandy Middleton. executive director.

“Due to the increased number of identified victims, the Tower is doubling its space to accommodate up to 12 victims and their children. The Tower Program offered aid and support to 150+ victims during the past year.”

The Tower Program is modeled after nationally recognized programs that incorporate therapeutic support, life skills, behavioral health services, and other support services into a long-term approach to aid in victim recovery from complex trauma and exploitation.

Currently, the Tower is the only specialized long-term recovery program for victims of human trafficking in the state and consequently serves all of Mississippi.

In addition to the specialized shelter, the Tower Program facilitates a rapid response team of five certified advocates responsible for responding to individuals suspected of being a victim of human trafficking.

The Tower Rapid Response Team responds in person across the state to law enforcement, hospital and medical personnel, shelters, courts and other safe locations to screen individuals and engage victims with immediate services.

Adult victims have the opportunity to consider the Tower and other specialized programs throughout the country.

Speaking will be Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Speaker Phillip Gunn, and Sandy Middleton.

Local legislators, law enforcement officials, representatives from the center’s board of directors and advisory board, advocates from the center, and community supporters.

To RSVP for this event, email rolson@mscvp.org.

