Miss Mississippi Parade held in downtown Vicksburg

First night of preliminary competition will be held Wednesday night
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Competition week is underway at Miss Mississippi 2021!

Thirty-nine candidates got a break from rehearsals and judges interviews to greet fans and supporters in downtown Vicksburg for the annual Miss Mississippi Parade.

The Parade of Contestants was changed from 7 Monday night to 5pm due to the threat of severe weather.(WLBT)

The parade was originally scheduled for 7 Monday night. With the threat of severe weather, it was moved to 5. Crowds lined Washington Street in Downtown Vicksburg waiting to see their favorite candidate.

39 young women from around the state are competing for the chance to become Miss Mississippi 2021.(WLBT)

Each of the 39 candidates took a seat in convertibles. The young women have waited since 2019 to have the opportunity to compete for the Miss Mississippi crown.

Some of them used the time to work on new Social Impact Initiatives, others continued to use technology to spread the word about the cause they have chosen.

Johnston is from Madison. She was crowned Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen in April.(WLBT)

It did not rain on the Miss Mississippi Parade.

The sun held out for every contestant participating in this year’s competition. Five of the candidates made the Top 10 in 2019 and are hoping they will again be chosen by the judges to possibly represent this state at Miss America.

Judges interviews continue for a second group of candidates Tuesday morning. The first night of preliminary competition gets underway Wednesday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

