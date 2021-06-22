Master P wants Pelicans coaching job

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to TMZ Sports, New Orleans native rapper Master P wants to be the next coach for the Pelicans. After the Pelicans fired Stan Van Gundy, there were reports about the Zion family not being happy with the decision.

MORE: Stan Van Gundy out as Pelican’s coach

“I think it’s time,” P said in an interview with TMZ Sports. “They gotta do something different.”

Percy has basketball experience. Back in the 90s, he played preseason ball with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. He has also gained experience at the AAU level after previously coaching the San Antonio Spurs.

“I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they’ll be the next future big-time pro athletes.”

Master P is very confident that he can turn the team around after the Pelicans finished with a 31-41 record this past season. Hopefully, this change in coaching will make the Zion family and fans say, “Uhhhh.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.