Man booked for murder found unresponsive in Orleans Parish cell, officials say

Orleans Parish Prison (FOX 8 File)
By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found unresponsive in his Orleans Parish Prison cell on Tuesday and later died, according to a spokesperson.

According to the sheriff’s office, medical personnel began treatment and revived the man before he was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The man was booked on June 12 on an out-of-state warrant from Mississippi for murder and was being held on a $1 million bond pending extradition.

Doctors say the preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest.

There were no apparent signs of injury or self-harm, officials say.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification to the family.

