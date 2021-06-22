Jackson County picking up the pieces after Tropical Storm Claudette

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Puddles still linger in front of Rolonda Owens’s apartment on Jasmine Street in Moss Point. Owens said heavy rains from Tropical Storm Claudette flooded her yard and even parts of her home.

“I mean, we getting water in our houses. We can’t afford this. This is costing us out of pocket,” Owens said. “Including my landlord, trying to get carpet up and reinstall carpet.”

Owens said before Tropical Storm Claudette, she reached out to the city of Moss Point, who sent crews to clean out ditches, but Owens believes more needs to be done.

“All we’re asking for here is a drainage system,” Owens said. “It’s not right. I’m tired. We need some help here. Our community needs some help.”

Along with the downpour of rain, Tropical Storm Claudette also caused wind damage and even a possible tornado just south of Moss Point in Pascagoula. Scott Dickens lives off of Westwood Street in Pascagoula and said the gusty winds woke him up early Saturday morning.

“It happened so fast. It only lasted maybe 10 seconds. A sudden wind gust hit the house,” Dickens said. “I woke up and then heard another one, and it sounded like debris or something hitting the house. It was so hard.”

Dickens said neighbors near Westwood Street and up toward Ingalls Avenue seem to have the most to cleanup.

“I circled the neighborhoods throughout Pascagoula the next day, and this area seemed to have the most people that had piled the most debris up by the road and the most limbs laying on the ground,” Dickens said. “So we got a sudden gust of winds. Maybe it wasn’t a tornado, but it was a high gust of wind.”

Rainbow Laundromat is only offering drop-off services until repairs are made. (WLOX)

The strong winds caused quite a bit of damage to Rainbow Laundromat on the corner of Ingalls Avenue and 22nd Street. The owners said a tree limb crashed through one of their front windows and damaged much of the roof causing rainwater to flood into the inside of the laundromat.

Rainbow Laundromat is only offering drop-off service while they work to repair the damage.

