IP Casino Resort Spa gives nearly $900,000 to South Mississippi organizations

The IP Casino Resort Spa just rewarded its June 2021 grants. To date, IP has donated a total of $839,000 to more than 30 local charities and organizations. Such organizations include the Bacot McCarty Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast, Feed My Sheep, Make-A-Wish, NAACP-Biloxi Branch, and Humane Society of South Mississippi.

“Boyd Gaming and the IP Casino Resort Spa have been our community partners for the past 11 years, donating millions of dollars to us to disburse into the local community,” said Executive Director of the Bacot McCarty Foundation Todd Trenchard. “The partnership has been historic and had incalculable benefits all across our region.”

Trenchard said that his foundation benefits over 30 local agencies and issue scholarships to hundreds of students who are attaining higher education thanks to IP’s annual donations.

“From the YMCA to Special Olympics, from Boys & Girls Clubs to Ronald McDonald Charities, the IP has been the philanthropic leader in South Mississippi. We could never do what we do without their generous support,” said Trenchard.

In determining non-profit organizations to support, IP said they focus their support in four key areas: community, health and human services, culture and education.

“IP Casino Resort Spa believes in the mission of these organizations and the good work they do every day,” said Senior Vice President of Operations and General Manager of IP Casino Resort Spa Vincent Schwartz. “Through our support of these great charities, the IP team strives to have a positive, lasting and meaningful impact on the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast community.”

