Gulfport Police to host hiring event in effort to fill several positions

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement or are looking to make a difference in the community, Gulfport Police Department wants to give you the chance to personally see what all the job entails.

The department is hosting a Scouting Combine to give interested applicants the opportunity to speak with staff about the job and tour the police station. There are currently several open positions within the department, including police officers, dispatchers, community service technicians and more.

The event is open to the public but seating is limited. Anyone planning on attending must fill out a form ahead of time. Background checks will done on each person who attends since they will be touring areas of the station that aren’t usually open to the public. Lunch will also be served.

The Scouting Combine is happening on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Gulfport Police Department, located at 2220 15th Street.

Gulfport Police is one of the highest-paying departments in the region and just received another pay raise that went into effect on June 14.

If you’re interested in attending, complete the registration form on the Gulfport Police Department website. You can also contact Sgt. Jason Ducre’ at 228-868-5900 ext. 6300 if you have questions or would like more information.

To learn more about employment with Gulfport Police Department, including a closer look at the training, salary, and physical requirements, click here.

