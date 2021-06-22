WLOX Careers
Fort Bayou Bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday nights for maintenance

MDOT announced that Fort Bayou bridge, which is located between Shore Drive and Iberville...
MDOT announced that Fort Bayou bridge, which is located between Shore Drive and Iberville Drive, will be closed from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. from June 22 - 23.
By WLOX Staff
Updated: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Fort Bayou Bridge will temporarily close for maintenance two nights this week.

MDOT announced that the bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. from June 22 - 23. Both lanes will be closed during these times.

The work was set to start on June 21, but rainy weather meant the bridge stayed open Monday night.

The bridge will be open from 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. on those days, so morning and afternoon traffic may not be affected.

Earlier this year, MDOT announced the bridge would be reopened at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. It had been closed since March 14 for a repair project.

“We are thrilled to reopen this drawbridge,” said Project Engineer Jason Winders back in May. “We know this has been an obstacle for the public but we are grateful to everyone who was inconvenienced by this closure. We want to remind the public, we still have a lot of work left on this bridge repair project. The bridge is currently operating on a temporary hydraulic system which allows us to reopen it to traffic, but by no means are we through with the project.”

Although the bridge was reopened to traffic, drivers were warned of additional overnight closures until the entire project was complete.

MDOT said detour signage will be in place to direct motorists in the area.

