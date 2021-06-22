WLOX Careers
Forced by judge to surrender rifle, McCloskey has a new one

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis lawyer and U.S. Senate candidate Mark McCloskey may have been forced to give up his old semi-automatic rifle, but now, he has a new one.

McCloskey on Saturday posted a photo of himself on Twitter posing with an AR-15 at a gun store.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, earned national attention last June when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured near their St. Louis mansion.

Both were indicted on felony weapons charges.

They pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in a plea agreement last week, and a judge ordered the destruction of the two weapons.

Mark McCloskey announced in May he will run for Senate next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

