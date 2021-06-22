WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
Track star Cory McGee is set to represent the U.S. in Tokyo at the Olympics next month after...
‘This is Cory’s dream’: Pass Christian native headed to the Olympics
Nekila Michelle Davis aka Moonpie is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting.
Third suspect identified in Moss Point fatal shooting
Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
State Auditor Shad White
$117 million in improper unemployment payments made during early months of COVID, audit finds

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, a bud tender holds two marijuana buds on his fingers...
Connecticut governor signs recreational marijuana into law
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs a bill legalizing recreational marijuana.
Connecticut's governor signed the state's new recreational marijuana bill
Existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of...
US existing home sales fall again as prices continue to soar