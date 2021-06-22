Driver tries to run deputy off the road during I-10 chase, authorities say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-vehicle car chase on Monday ended with both drivers being arrested and one minor traffic accident.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies attempted to stop a 2006 Lexus driven by Malik Robinson, 22, at the 21-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. Robinson did not yield to blue lights and a car chase entailed.

While the deputies pursued Robinson, another vehicle driven by Coylin Seals, 23, attempted to force a deputy’s vehicle off the road, according to authorities.

The deputies continued their chase until Robinson lost control of his vehicle around the 31-mile marker of I-10. The deputies also pursued Seals’ vehicle until he voluntarily pulled over at the 31-mile marker of I-10 some time after Robinson lost control of his vehicle.

The police found a felony amount of marijuana and cocaine in Robinson’s vehicle. The officers also found a firearm that was reported stolen in Seals’ vehicle. Both men, residents of Mobile, were arrested and booked into the Harrison County jail.

Robinson was arrested on a charge of felony evasion, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine and is held on bond of $125,000.

Seals was arrested on a charge of felony evasion, aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a stolen firearm. His bond is set at $325,000.

Authorities said an officer was also involved in a minor traffic accident at Highway 49 and I-10. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.