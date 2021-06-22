WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Driver tries to run deputy off the road during I-10 chase, authorities say

A car chase on I-10 ends with two drivers being arrested. Gulfport police also find drugs and a...
A car chase on I-10 ends with two drivers being arrested. Gulfport police also find drugs and a stolen firearm in the two vehicles involved.(WLOX)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-vehicle car chase on Monday ended with both drivers being arrested and one minor traffic accident.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies attempted to stop a 2006 Lexus driven by Malik Robinson, 22, at the 21-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. Robinson did not yield to blue lights and a car chase entailed.

While the deputies pursued Robinson, another vehicle driven by Coylin Seals, 23, attempted to force a deputy’s vehicle off the road, according to authorities.

The deputies continued their chase until Robinson lost control of his vehicle around the 31-mile marker of I-10. The deputies also pursued Seals’ vehicle until he voluntarily pulled over at the 31-mile marker of I-10 some time after Robinson lost control of his vehicle.

The police found a felony amount of marijuana and cocaine in Robinson’s vehicle. The officers also found a firearm that was reported stolen in Seals’ vehicle. Both men, residents of Mobile, were arrested and booked into the Harrison County jail.

Robinson was arrested on a charge of felony evasion, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine and is held on bond of $125,000.

Seals was arrested on a charge of felony evasion, aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a stolen firearm. His bond is set at $325,000.

Authorities said an officer was also involved in a minor traffic accident at Highway 49 and I-10. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits
Track star Cory McGee is set to represent the U.S. in Tokyo at the Olympics next month after...
‘This is Cory’s dream’: Pass Christian native headed to the Olympics
Nekila Michelle Davis aka Moonpie is considered a person of interest in the fatal shooting.
Third suspect identified in Moss Point fatal shooting
Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
State Auditor Shad White
$117 million in improper unemployment payments made during early months of COVID, audit finds

Latest News

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
New details released, second arrest made in fatal drive-by Gulfport police say was caused by a pair of Jordans
Gulfport apartment residents drying out from flooding
Gulfport apartment residents drying out from flooding
The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people’s freedom...
Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi’s ‘In God We Trust’ license plates
Heavy downpours possible tonight.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast