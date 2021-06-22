WLOX Careers
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers

By CNN Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - The police commissioner in Springfield, Massachusetts is praising her officers for using restraint during an incident with an armed man on Sunday.

Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun.

They say he fired his gun numerous times at bystanders.

Police were initially alerted of the incident through a piece of technology called ShotSpotter. Crime analysts then used surveillance video to relay Montanez’s location to officers.

When officers arrived, they say Montanez began to run. He is seen in the footage turning around multiple times and pointing his gun at officers.

Keen-eyed officers noticed the suspect’s gun slide was locked in the rear, which means it’s unable to fire or is out of ammunition.

Montanez allegedly dropped the stolen gun at a high school before he was arrested.

Officers recovered a second magazine in Montanez’s waistband.

No one was hurt.

Montanez is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

