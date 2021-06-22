Additional showers and storms possible today

We’ve dealt with some soaking rain over the past few days. Unfortunately, we have a chance for more showers and storms this afternoon and evening Any additional heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding. We are under a Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday evening. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Some showers and storms are possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature hit or miss showers and storms. We could see a few more heavy downpours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few more showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there is a disturbance in the Western Atlantic that has a low chance for development. It is not a concern for the Gulf Coast.

