White House releases schedule for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Jackson

First Lady Jill Biden expected to visit Jackson Tuesday to help boost vaccination efforts...
First Lady Jill Biden expected to visit Jackson Tuesday to help boost vaccination efforts against COVID-19.(Daniel Leal-Olivas | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The White House has released a schedule for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the capital city Tuesday.

Biden is slated to visit vaccine sites in Jackson and Nashville on June 22 as part of a nationwide tour to encourage people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

She is to be joined by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Congressman Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Homeland Security Committee. In Nashville, she will be joined by singer-songwriter Brad Paisley.

Biden is expected to arrive at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport at 2 p.m. At 2:45, she, Thompson and Lumumba will visit a vaccination site at Jackson State University. She is expected to arrive in Nashville around 5, according to a press release.

