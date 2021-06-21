White House releases schedule for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The White House has released a schedule for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the capital city Tuesday.

Biden is slated to visit vaccine sites in Jackson and Nashville on June 22 as part of a nationwide tour to encourage people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

She is to be joined by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Congressman Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Homeland Security Committee. In Nashville, she will be joined by singer-songwriter Brad Paisley.

Biden is expected to arrive at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport at 2 p.m. At 2:45, she, Thompson and Lumumba will visit a vaccination site at Jackson State University. She is expected to arrive in Nashville around 5, according to a press release.

