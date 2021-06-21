Claudette dumps over a foot of rain in South Mississippi, spawns tornadoes

BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Claudette became the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season, bringing significant flooding, storm surge, and tornadoes to South Mississippi. It is the third “C” storm to impact South Mississippi in the month of June since 2017.

The system originated from a broad area of low pressure over Central America that led to enhanced thunderstorm activity over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began monitoring an area in the southern Caribbean on June 6, 2021. Eventually this area drifted over Central America and back over the Bay of Campeche. Eventually the system would slowly organize into a broad area of low pressure.

The NHC declared it as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three (PTC3) because it had not yet formed a “closed” surface low pressure center but was so close to land that it was going to bring tropical storm-like impacts to South Mississippi even if it did not form a closed center.

By calling it a Potential Tropical Cyclone, this activated the standard procedures followed by the NHC to issue forecast cones, advisories, and tropical storm warnings. The process of declaring systems as a potential tropical cyclone was implemented in 2017. “Cyclone” is a blanket term used by meteorologists for any intense area of low pressure.

Eventually PTC3 formed a “closed” area of low pressure as it moved inland across Southeast Louisiana around 4 a.m. June 19, 2021 and was called Tropical Storm Claudette.

The National Hurricane Center had a hard time finding a "closed" area of low pressure at the surface, which is needed to... Posted by Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Tornadoes

According to the National Weather Service preliminary reports, Claudette produced three confirmed tornadoes in South Mississippi. Two of those were in Harrison County. An EF-0 in Pass Christian and an EF-0 in Long Beach. Another tornado touched down about six miles southeast of Hurley in Jackson County and was rated an EF-1

NWS Confirms a tornado touched down in Long Beach around 2:31 AM CDT June 19, 2021 (WLOX)

NWS New Orleans confirms a tornado touched down in Pass Christian around 12:37 AM CDT on June 19, 2021 (WLOX)

NWS New Orleans confirms tornado in Jackson County about 6 miles southeast of Hurley around 5:35 AM CDT June 19, 2021 (WLOX)

Rainfall

Heavy rain bands moved slowly over South Mississippi, dumping copious amounts of rain. These are the highest preliminary measured rainfall totals.

6.2 E PEARL RIVER 12.26″

0.9 NNW DIAMONDHEAD 11.83″

11 N KILN 11.16″

3.3 N KILN 10.95″

3 NW LYMAN 10.55″

6 ENE WADE 8.90″

1 SSW MOSS POINT 8.37″

8.9 NNW PASS CHRISTIAN 8.34″

1 S PEARLINGTON 8.04″

9.8 NNW PASS CHRISTIAN 7.80″

1.2 NNW MOSS POINT 7.75″

PASCAGOULA TRENT LOTT AP 7.73″

1.7 NNE SAUCIER 7.68″

6 NE ESCATAWPA 6.95″

5.3 NW GULFPORT 6.43″

3.3 E OCEAN SPRINGS 6.09″

5.6 ENE PICAYUNE 5.95″

4.9 N GAUTIER 5.85″

1.6 NNE VANCLEAVE 5.81″

6 NNW PEARL RIVER 5.70″

BILOXI KEESLER AFB 5.64″

GULFPORT-BILOXI AP 5.63″

4 WSW MCNEIL 5.27″

GRAND BAY 5.17″

5 NE EAST NEW ORLEANS 4.85″

10 NNE POPLARVILLE 4.70″

5.4 E CARRIERE 4.65″

Radar estimated rainfall June 18-20th, 2021 (WLOX)

Storm Surge

The maximum observed water level was in Hancock County at the Bay Waveland Yacht club of 4.43 feet. Another gauge in Pascagoula measured 3.2 feet.

Tropical Storm Claudette floods Bay St. Louis. An areal image near Central Avenue and Highway 603 in Hancock county shows flooding caused by Claudette's storm surge and heavy rainfall. (Drew Williams)

#Claudette storm surge flooding off of Lagan and Hwy 603 on Pennsylvania St. In Bay St. Louis by Donna Allen via the @WLOX Weather App #mswx @NWSNewOrleans #Tropics pic.twitter.com/Y8n6ib3EuR — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) June 19, 2021

Peak Wind Gusts

Gulfport-Biloxi Airport: 58 mph

Keesler Airforce Base: 52 mph

Trent Lott Airport Moss Point: 41 mph

Gulfport (Beach): 59 mph

Biloxi (Back Bay): 39 mph

Ship Island: 61 mph

Peak River Crests

Biloxi River near Wortham: 22.7 ft

Biloxi River near Lyman: 16 ft

Jourdan River near kiln: 6.9 ft

Tchoutacabouffa River near D’Iberville: 12.0 ft

Wolf River near Landon: 27.4 ft

The Biloxi river is cresting this afternoon around 16 feet. It will slowly fall overnight. Thanks to Carolyn who sent this video in on the @WLOX Weather app. These are the latest river forecasts: https://t.co/fRoUbtwOEA #mswx #claudette @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/t8o7KLX8jp — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) June 20, 2021

