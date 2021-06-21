Claudette dumps over a foot of rain in South Mississippi, spawns tornadoes
It is the third “C” storm to impact South MS in June over the last five years
BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Claudette became the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season, bringing significant flooding, storm surge, and tornadoes to South Mississippi. It is the third “C” storm to impact South Mississippi in the month of June since 2017.
The system originated from a broad area of low pressure over Central America that led to enhanced thunderstorm activity over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began monitoring an area in the southern Caribbean on June 6, 2021. Eventually this area drifted over Central America and back over the Bay of Campeche. Eventually the system would slowly organize into a broad area of low pressure.
The NHC declared it as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three (PTC3) because it had not yet formed a “closed” surface low pressure center but was so close to land that it was going to bring tropical storm-like impacts to South Mississippi even if it did not form a closed center.
By calling it a Potential Tropical Cyclone, this activated the standard procedures followed by the NHC to issue forecast cones, advisories, and tropical storm warnings. The process of declaring systems as a potential tropical cyclone was implemented in 2017. “Cyclone” is a blanket term used by meteorologists for any intense area of low pressure.
Eventually PTC3 formed a “closed” area of low pressure as it moved inland across Southeast Louisiana around 4 a.m. June 19, 2021 and was called Tropical Storm Claudette.
Tornadoes
According to the National Weather Service preliminary reports, Claudette produced three confirmed tornadoes in South Mississippi. Two of those were in Harrison County. An EF-0 in Pass Christian and an EF-0 in Long Beach. Another tornado touched down about six miles southeast of Hurley in Jackson County and was rated an EF-1
Rainfall
Heavy rain bands moved slowly over South Mississippi, dumping copious amounts of rain. These are the highest preliminary measured rainfall totals.
- 6.2 E PEARL RIVER 12.26″
- 0.9 NNW DIAMONDHEAD 11.83″
- 11 N KILN 11.16″
- 3.3 N KILN 10.95″
- 3 NW LYMAN 10.55″
- 3 NW LYMAN 10.55″
- 6 ENE WADE 8.90″
- 1 SSW MOSS POINT 8.37″
- 8.9 NNW PASS CHRISTIAN 8.34″
- 1 S PEARLINGTON 8.04″
- 9.8 NNW PASS CHRISTIAN 7.80″
- 1.2 NNW MOSS POINT 7.75″
- PASCAGOULA TRENT LOTT AP 7.73″
- 1.7 NNE SAUCIER 7.68″
- 6 NE ESCATAWPA 6.95″
- 5.3 NW GULFPORT 6.43″
- 3.3 E OCEAN SPRINGS 6.09″
- 5.6 ENE PICAYUNE 5.95″
- 4.9 N GAUTIER 5.85″
- 1.6 NNE VANCLEAVE 5.81″
- 6 NNW PEARL RIVER 5.70″
- BILOXI KEESLER AFB 5.64″
- GULFPORT-BILOXI AP 5.63″
- 4 WSW MCNEIL 5.27″
- GRAND BAY 5.17″
- 5 NE EAST NEW ORLEANS 4.85″
- 10 NNE POPLARVILLE 4.70″
- 5.4 E CARRIERE 4.65″
Storm Surge
The maximum observed water level was in Hancock County at the Bay Waveland Yacht club of 4.43 feet. Another gauge in Pascagoula measured 3.2 feet.
Peak Wind Gusts
Gulfport-Biloxi Airport: 58 mph
Keesler Airforce Base: 52 mph
Trent Lott Airport Moss Point: 41 mph
Gulfport (Beach): 59 mph
Biloxi (Back Bay): 39 mph
Ship Island: 61 mph
Peak River Crests
Biloxi River near Wortham: 22.7 ft
Biloxi River near Lyman: 16 ft
Jourdan River near kiln: 6.9 ft
Tchoutacabouffa River near D’Iberville: 12.0 ft
Wolf River near Landon: 27.4 ft
