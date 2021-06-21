WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast

By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boat of fishermen captured a massive waterspout off the coast of Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana on Monday.

Strong storms and flash flooding pushed through southeast Louisiana on June 21.

Perry Shifflett captured the waterspout in the Fourleague Bay area around 2 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes
Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette
A 26-year-old D’Iberville man was stranded in a tree for over an hour after overturning a kayak...
Man rescued from tree after kayak overturned in Tuxachanie Creek

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
More showers and storms tonight
Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
More showers and storms tonight.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
A few roads are still closed in Harrison County due to flooding.
Roads close due to flooding from tropical storm Claudette