USM veterans program earns No. 3 national ranking by resource publication

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has earned a No. 3 national ranking for their support and service to their military students.

USM was rated by the Military Times resource guide in its “Best for Vets: Colleges 2021 Rankings.”

The university was also rated No. 1 in the Southeast.

The new ranking shows a leap for USM after being ranked No. 9 nationally the past two years.

USM is one of three Mississippi universities listed in the Top 30, as the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University are ranked 23rd and 26th respectively.

In 2014, USM launched their Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families under the direction of Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond (U.S. Army, ret.).

About 300 military students were enrolled at USM at the time of the center’s launch. At this time, that number is over 1,700 with services available on the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses.

Hammond says the latest ranking validates the efforts many have made to create a comprehensive program for military students.

“We established our program about seven years ago with the goal to be the best,” said Hammond. “Hard work, authentic student care, teamwork, accountability and a heartfelt commitment to achieving success pays off.”

“It truly means we are blessed and most grateful for having been provided the opportunity to create a campus program that places the needs of others above those of our own and thus allows us to make a difference in the lives of our student-veterans and their families.”

Below are the services the USM center provides:

Space to study and/or socialize

Counseling on Veterans Affairs benefits and financial aid

Processing of Veterans Affairs benefits and financial aid

Academic help, such as tutoring

Mentorship programs

Class registration

Career advising

Legal aid

Military-related service projects

Help for physically disabled vets

Mental health counseling

“The work that General Hammond and his staff do every day to support our veteran population and to create a comprehensive program for military students has placed us as one of the best in the South and in Mississippi. I am proud and appreciative of the hard work and dedication shown by our staff to support our students,” said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, Vice President for Student Affairs at USM.

Hammond’s vision for the veterans program has been upgraded by the construction of a new center on the Hattiesburg campus through the support of University administrators.

The USM Foundation held a groundbreaking for the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor, named after Hammond, and lead benefactor and USM alumnus, Joe Quinlan.

The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor is the first 100-percent privately funded building initiative through the USM Foundation.

More than 150 alumni and friends from around the nation have donated in excess of $3 million at this time, successfully reaching the fundraising goal.

Construction has begun on the 5,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will include a conference room, study space for small groups or individual work, a lounge, as well as other meeting areas and staff office space.

The new hall is scheduled to be done by the end of the year.

Hammond suggests that USM should be the choice for student-veterans when looking for the best in educational opportunities and accommodations.

“USM is a community among communities when it comes to supporting our military,” Hammond said. “Furthermore, and bottom line, we are the most comprehensive and complete military-student support program across Mississippi and the South.

“At USM, our administrators, faculty and staff work together in seeking solutions for our military students rather than creating roadblocks to their success.”

To see the full rankings, click here, and to learn more about the USM Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, call (601) 264-4629 or click here.

