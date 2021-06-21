WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Rahm closes with two birdies to win U.S. Open

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jon Rahm is the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open. Two monumental birdies clinched it.

Rahm birdied his final two holes to shoot a 4-under 67 and win the U.S. Open by a shot over Luis Oosthuizen.

Trailing Oosthuizen by a shot when he stepped to the 17th tee, Rahm tied for the lead with a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4. He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th hole into a bunker right of the green and blasted it out to 18 feet.

Rahm curled the putt into the hole and pumped his fist as the crowd roared. He becomes a major champion for the first time on his first Father’s Day since his son Kepa was born before the Masters.

The victory comes three weeks after Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of the Memorial with a six-shot lead.

Oosthuizen still had a chance after Rahm’s closing birdie, but bogeyed No. 17 after pulling his tee shot left into the canyon. He birdied No. 18 to shoot a 70 and finish at 5 under.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Claudette has now downgraded to a depression, but South Mississippi may still...
Tropical Storm Claudette downgraded to depression, may still bring wind and rain
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts
Team officials say the plain is available as a charter plane during the offseason. Many flights...
New England Patriots’ plane spotted at Gulfport airport
Tropical Storm Claudette officially formed Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Claudette formed Saturday morning
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

We go now live to Chancelor Winn who is in North Jackson County to bring us more about the area...
LIVE REPORT: Claudette spawns tornado, leaves destruction in Jackson County
Instead of the usual long summer break, the Gulfport School District will soon be back in...
Flexible schedule improves learning retention for Gulfport ESL students
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
A 26-year-old D’Iberville man was stranded in a tree for over an hour after overturning a kayak...
Man rescued from tree after kayak overturned in Tuxachanie Creek