On and off showers and storms today.

While today won’t be a total washout, on and off showers and storms are possible. Some storms may produce heavy downpours. With some peeks of sun, we’ll see daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s. It’s going to be very humid.

Some showers and storms are possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. A front moving in from the north will help bring more showers and storms on Tuesday. Heavy downpours are possible, and that could increase our flooding risk. Highs will be in the mid 80s. If this front stalls, we’ll keep the chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, Claudette formed back into a tropical storm along the East Coast. It is no longer a threat to the Gulf. There is another disturbance in the Western Atlantic that has a low chance for tropical development. It is not a concern for the Gulf Coast at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.