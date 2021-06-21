New ‘Runnin Roos’ commander at Seabee Base seeks urgency from unit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Ready to go at a moment’s notice. That’s what the new man in charge of the 133rd Naval Mobile Construction Command wants from the unit called the “Runnin’ Roos” at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport.

Monday morning, sailors with the 133rd at the Seabee Base looked on as new Commander Jacob Segalla relieved Commander Frank Carroll.

During Carroll’s time at the helm, the 133rd was able to complete numerous missions despite the global pandemic. Segalla hopes to take that momentum and lead the group forward during these unsettled times.

“Having been here three times, I’ve worked with Naval Construction Group too a few times, I understand the organization, the mission set that will be given,” Segalla said. “I just look forward to getting out there and really preparing the battalion to be ready to build and fight tonight, if necessary.”

This is Segalla’s third time serving at the Seabee Base. He came to Gulfport after an assignment in the Pacific. Frank Carroll’s next port-of-call is Maine.

