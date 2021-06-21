WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Nice and quiet weather to start the day. As summer officially kicks off on the calendar, it’ll feel pretty warm and humid today. Highs will be in the mid 80s and a heat index in the 90s. So, it’ll be hot but perhaps not overwhelmingly hot. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms today should be the reason why the heat may be kept in check. We’ll stay in a wet pattern through the first half of the week as a stalling front approaches from the northwest. Rain chances may decrease somewhat during the second half of the week and this weekend. In the tropics, the Gulf and the Caribbean are quiet. A west-moving tropical wave in the Atlantic between Africa and the Lesser Antilles has a low chance to develop over the next five days. Claudette became a tropical storm again this morning near the coast of North Carolina and is expected to move offshore into the Atlantic over the next 24 hours. There are no direct or credible tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season peaks in September.

