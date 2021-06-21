WLOX Careers
Mississippi State dominant on the mound in game one win

Mississippi State celebrates beating Notre Dame to punch its ticket to the College World Series
By Michael Dugan
OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - Landon Sims and Will Bednar combined for 21 strikeouts in the Bulldogs’ 2-1 win over Texas, with 15 of them coming from Bednar - an MSU single-game record in the College World Series.

But for as dominant as the Bulldogs were on the bump, the Longhorns nearly matched it - surrendering just one more hit, issuing just two walks and allowing just two runs on the night. A virtual stalemate, where the margin between the two was microscopic - but the outcome and its impact on the teams are worlds apart, leaving the Longhorns on the brink of elimination, and Mississippi State in the driver’s seat.

“There was never a loose moment in the game, we were playing on the edge of your seat for the whole game. I feel like that’s been our entire season for the most part,” MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Every game is close and every game is tough, and the talent of the arms that were out there, neither team could break away from each other. Fortunately for us, we picked a night where we could strike out a lot of guys, us putting balls in play gave us that cushion.”

