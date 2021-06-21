WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $445K

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re feeling lucky, Tuesday night’s estimated Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is now $445,000.

Anticipation is growing for a lucky winner to match all five numbers drawn.

“It is exciting to see the jackpot for our first in-state draw game reach this level in a little over 2 ½ months since the game was introduced,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen.

This is the 22nd draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no jackpot winner for the June 22 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, June 24 drawing is anticipated to roll to $465,000.

If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

The MLC held its first drawing for Mississippi Match 5 on April 29. The jackpot rolled once and was hit on May 1 at $55,000. Since then, it has rolled 21 times.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST here and the most recent drawing results hotline 601-487-1396.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes
Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette
A 26-year-old D’Iberville man was stranded in a tree for over an hour after overturning a kayak...
Man rescued from tree after kayak overturned in Tuxachanie Creek

Latest News

Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
WATCH: Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast
More showers and storms tonight.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
A few roads are still closed in Harrison County due to flooding.
Roads close due to flooding from tropical storm Claudette
Jaco Segalla takes charge of the Gulfport Seabee Base as the new Naval Mobile Construction...
Seabee Base Command Ceremony