Miss Mississippi competition week underway; judges’ interviews held Monday morning

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-nine candidates vying for the Miss Mississippi crown arrived at the Vicksburg Convention Center Sunday.

They will spend the next few days in rehearsals and interviews with judges before the first night of the preliminary competition Wednesday.

Rehearsals begin almost as soon as the 39 Miss Mississippi candidates arrive in Vicksburg. They will spend hours preparing for the full production that the audience will see beginning Wednesday night along with the Belles and Beaus and Miss Mississippi for the last two years Mary Margaret Hyer.

“It’s such an honor as somebody who always dreamed of having the title just once,” Hyer said. “It’s been just the most unexpected surprise to have gotten to do it twice and such an honor. I think my two-year anniversary actually is Tuesday of this competition week.”

Hyer has kept the title of Miss Mississippi for two years. COVID-19 postponed the state competition in 2020. (WLBT)

Many of the candidates for this year’s Miss Mississippi competition retain their titles from 2019. Some of them did compete in local programs to get the opportunity to be on the Miss Mississippi stage. Last year due to COVID-19, the state competition was postponed for the first time in the history of Miss Mississippi. Among the candidates are five contestants from the Top 10 in 2019, including second runner-up Macy Mitchell Miss Pinebelt.

Mitchell said, “Being the second runner-up was such a blessing back in 2019. I just got accepted into Mississippi College School of Law, so the additional scholarship money that I was provided for being second runner up back in 2019 is definitely going to help me in my law school career.”

All of the contestants say they are thrilled to be back in the River City for the 63rd crowning of Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg.

Leah Ann Boyd, Miss Mississippi State University, said, “It was my first time ever competing at Miss Mississippi, and I was actually the only first-year to be in the Top 10, so it was an incredible honor, but I was also really proud cause I had worked really hard to make it all the way to the Top 10.”

Miss Pearl of the South, Rachel Shumaker said, “To be Miss Pearl of the South has been special in a different way from my other titles. I’ve never represented this area of the state before, so that’s been cool to me to get to explore a new area but also just to have that time to really think about what being Miss Mississippi means and what being a part of this organization means.”

Grace McClanahan, Miss Midtown Pointe, said, “I’m sure everyone says this, but it was a dream. It’s one of those things that when you’re getting ready for the competition week, you’re at home, you’re packing, it’s like, me and my Mom were like what would it be like to get to be a finalist. So it was an incredible opportunity, and I’m so grateful for that experience.”

Miss Presley heights Katelyn Elizabeth Brown said, “My favorite part of the competition has now grown to be interview because I get to meet five new friends or make five old ones. [The] interview is about getting them to connect with you and letting them see the best attributes and the best aspects you can bring to the table.”

Judges’ interviews begin Monday morning, then later that night, the annual Miss Mississippi Parade of contestants is in Downtown Vicksburg.

WLBT will have continuing coverage of Miss Mississippi 2021 throughout the week.

You can also join us for Miss Mississippi Journey to the Crown Saturday night at 7:30. Miss Mississippi 2021 begins at 8.

The parade of contestants is Monday at 5 p.m. in downtown Vicksburg.

