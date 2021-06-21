WLOX Careers
Mike Bianco receives contract extension with Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco(WLBT)
OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Whatever rumors there were can now be put to rest.

Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco released a statement Sunday night saying he will remain the head man in Oxford, effectively withdrawing his name from the ongoing LSU coaching search. Athletic director Keith Carter added in the statement that Bianco received a contract extension, making him under contract for at least another four years.

