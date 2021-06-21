Mayor ‘grateful’ to host First Lady Jill Biden in Jackson Tues. to help boost vaccine rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is’ grateful’ to welcome First Lady Jill Biden to Jackson Tuesday to help encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated.

“We are woefully behind the rest of the nation in terms of vaccination rate. Our rate [in Jackson] is at 35.5%. Hinds County is 39.4%, and so we want to make sure we increase our efforts and inform the public of the benefits of this vaccine,” Lumumba said.

The mayor said he’s been asked questions about the mask mandate but isn’t ready to lift the order just yet.

“We have internal benchmarks of where we would like the city to go before we drop the mask mandate. We see the light at the of the tunnel, but we need more adults to get vaccinated,” he added. “We’re certainly grateful to have First Lady Dr. Jill Biden join us to encourage that effort.”

Mississippi ranks last in the nation in vaccination rate at 35.4%, a whopping 2% lower than 49th-ranked Louisiana. Nearly a dozen states have already surpassed a 60% vaccination rate.

