LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rains, tornadoes and even more flooding across South Mississippi. Due to the flooding, several roads are closed across the Gulf Coast.

Here are the list of roads that are closed at this time:

Harrison County

Diamond Road

Riverline Road

Old Hwy 49

McHenry Road

Cable Bridge Road

Bells Ferry Road

Tucker Road

Menge Avenue

Magnolia Drive

Old Hwy 15 near Dobson Road

Gulfport

Oneal Road

River Road

Stone County

Riceville Road

Ridge Road

Stump Texas Road

