LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Claudette brought heavy rains, tornadoes and even more flooding across South Mississippi. Due to the flooding, several roads are closed across the Gulf Coast.
Here are the list of roads that are closed at this time:
Harrison County
- Diamond Road
- Riverline Road
- Old Hwy 49
- McHenry Road
- Cable Bridge Road
- Bells Ferry Road
- Tucker Road
- Menge Avenue
- Magnolia Drive
- Old Hwy 15 near Dobson Road
Gulfport
- Oneal Road
- River Road
Stone County
- Riceville Road
- Ridge Road
- Stump Texas Road
