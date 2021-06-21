Leading by example: Gulfport dads believe their role plays a big factor in children’s lives

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As people everywhere honored the dads and father figures in their lives on Sunday, we talked with a few dads in South Mississippi to see how fatherhood has changed their lives.

Being a dad is a lifelong duty that some men may take for granted but three dads in Gulfport say it’s a role they take pride in and are honored to hold.

Marcus Whitfield, Leon Farmer, and Jabbar Hawthorne all have at least one thing in common. All three men are fathers.

“I heard a guy a long time ago who says your job is to protect and provide, but you’re protecting and providing a lot more than you realize,” said Farmer. “You provide a peace in the household but you also provide discipline.”

For these three men, like so many others, become a father was life-changing.

“Being a father has given me way more purpose than I ever would’ve had because your why when you get up in the morning is right there breathing in one of those rooms you have in the house,” Farmer said.

Whitfield believes a father’s role can often be overlooked but said it’s a role that has such a big impact on a child’s life.

“I think there are a lot of active fathers out there, a lot of good dads, especially right here in the community even with everything that’s going on,” Whitfield said.

With many days spent on the baseball diamond with his son, Whitfield said it feels his heart with joy to see his two sons - each miniature version of himself - carefully watching his every move.

“It’s an old saying: ‘When you know better, you do better.’ So being a father, you already have through certain things in life so by coming back, reaching out, and telling your kids what to do, what way to go, it changed my whole perspective on life,” Hawthorne said.

All three dads agree that whether or not a father lives in the home, it is the time and effort put forth that makes the difference.

“So you have different situations where the dad may want to play an active role but the mom didn’t want to see it; or, they couldn’t see eye to eye, divorced, separation, it didn’t end well. So that’s the only way they can get back at each other, but the child is the one that suffers the most,” Farmer said.

The three dads agree it’s time to break the generational curses that some families have instead of complaining about it when problems or violence come to the surface within the community.

“You’re not going to be here forever. So when you leave, just like anything else, we want to leave it better than we found it. You want your legacy to live on through your kids. Now as they multiply, what lesson will they be able to say, ‘Hi, my dad taught me this?’”

