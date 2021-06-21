WLOX Careers
Harrison County crews work to assess road closures from Claudette flooding

By Brandy McGill
Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Only a handful of roads remain closed across South Mississippi Monday. However, over the weekend, water covered dozens of streets. Harrison County Road Manager Tim Smith said it is a big job for his crews to assess and repair.

“The main thing is looking at the infrastructure of the roads as far as the drainage pipes, making sure nothing has been breached as far as the low lying of the pipes,” Smith said. “Also the shoulders of the roads, making sure there’s no undermining of the roads. That way we can keep the public safe.”

Smith was busy sending crews out Monday to fix more than 40 roads flooded over the weekend by Tropical Storm Claudette. Smith said many of those roads were destroyed and washed out, leaving holes nearly four feet deep. When road-closed signs are out, Smith wants people to understand they’re there for a reason.

Harrison County Road Manager said many of the roads were destroyed and washed out, leaving...
Harrison County Road Manager said many of the roads were destroyed and washed out, leaving holes nearly four feet deep.(wlox)

“When you drive through water, you’re creating a wake, which pushes that water back up,” Smith said. “It goes into houses, into businesses. This is people’s lives and livelihood that people not obeying the signs are affected, so that is a major problem we’re having. Not just moving them, they’re running over them and tearing them up, throwing them out of the way.”

Smith said once the water receded, the count of road closures decreased significantly as of Monday morning, leaving only Tucker Road, Bells Ferry, and Magnolia Drive closed.

“As of yesterday, we had about ten roads that were still closed from the flooding,” Smith said. “As this morning we have three roads that’s affected right now still by flooding from the Wolf River and we also opened Menge Avenue about 9 o’clock this morning.”

Smith said the county will continue looking for major road damage to repair and believes his crew is on the right path.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

