WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Capital City in an effort to encourage more Mississippians to get vaccinated

By Quentin Smith
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just two days, the First Lady of the United States will be making her way to the Magnolia State.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden is scheduled to visit the Capital City to encourage more Mississippians to get vaccinated.

Mississippi ranks last in the nation in vaccination rates.

“I think a lot of people are hesitant to take the vaccine,” said Lauren George, who’s received her first COVID-19 shot and now awaits the second. “A lot of people have the mindset that it’s just not for me.”

“It’s disappointing to have this crisis, and people won’t take advantage of this opportunity,” said Levesta Cannon, who’s fully vaccinated.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control show that roughly 35 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

That alarming statistic is why Biden plans to visit Jackson’s vaccination sites, trying to energize and motivate more people to roll up their sleeves to receive the vaccine.

The trip is a part of the administration’s nationwide tour, reaching those who aren’t vaccinated.

Biden plans to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach.

Although Mississippi currently ranks last in the nation, some metro residents believe this upcoming visit by the First Lady will have enough of an influence to sway those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I would hope so,” said George. “I would hope it shows hey, it’s safe, it’s ok.”

“The shot is to help build our immune system so that if we get COVID, maybe we will be a survivor,” said Cannon.

Along with visiting Jackson, Biden will also make a stop in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Biden administration said its goal is to have 70 percent of the U.S. population receive at least one shot by July 4th.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting
Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes
Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts

Latest News

The Waldron family of is busy cleaning up what they can and trying to salvage what’s left of...
Hancock County family loses nearly everything due to floodwaters from TS Claudette
Monday will be wet at times. Hopefully we don't get too much rain or it'll flood since the...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Tropical Storm Claudette forms 4 a.m. June 19, 2021
Claudette, rainfall totals, storm surge, peak wind gusts, and tornado surveys
Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette